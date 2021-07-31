SUNY DELHI
The following area students graduated from SUNY Delhi in May. Rachel DeWitt of Richmondville, Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology. Janelle Harter of Fly Creek, Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology. Katelyn Ingraham of Oxford, Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology. Avalon Kubis of Cooperstown, Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology. Brooke Marsh of Middleburgh, Associate in Applied Science degree in Veterinary Science Technology. Michelle Milano of Mount Upton, Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology. Logan Osterhoudt of Oneonta, Associate in Applied Science degree in veterinary science technology. Stephanie Jones of Charlotteville, Bachelor of Science degree in veterinary technology. Dylan Cumpston of Delhi, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting: information systems auditing. Adia Vohs of Delhi, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting: information systems auditing. Lauren Mable of Delhi, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in human resource management. Tara Salvato of Cobleskill, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business and technology management. Conor Aikens of Delhi, Associate in Applied Science degree in business administration. Alanna Ruchar of Delhi, Associate in Applied Science degree in business administration. Sara Fischetti of Delhi, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in hotel and restaurant management. Lizbeth Geronimo Medrano of Delhi, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in hotel and restaurant management. Kayla Komosinski of Delhi, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in hotel and restaurant management. Elizabeth Crandall of Meridale, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in hotel and restaurant management. Luciana Mondolfi of Walton, Associate in Applied Science degree in event management. Colette Corkery of Oneonta, Associate in Applied Science degree in culinary arts. Kyle Soule of Bloomville, Associate in Applied Science degree in culinary arts. Jessica Cook of Walton, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in culinary arts management. Jacob Prim of Hamden, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in culinary arts management. Kyle Budine of Delhi, certificate in computer-aided drafting. Tammy Budine of Delhi, certificate in computer-aided drafting. Quinlan Davis of South Kortright, certificate in computer-aided drafting. Nicholas Lamoreaux of Walton, certificate in computer-aided drafting. Jeffrey Lehn of Arkville, certificate in computer-aided drafting. Richard Stankiewicz of Walton, certificate in computer-aided drafting. Richard Pennington of Walton, certificates in electrical construction/maintenance and electrical instrumentation and controls and an Associate in Occupational Studies degree in electrical construction and instrumentation. Joshua Cormier of Burlington Flats, Bachelor of Technology degree in mwwechatronics technology. Allison Maxwell of Delhi, Bachelor of Technology degree in mechatronics technology. Curtis Self of Morris, Bachelor of Technology degree in mechatronics technology. Mitchell Spaziani of Oneonta, Bachelor of Technology degree in mechatronics technology. Joshua Gaias of Afton, Associate in Applied Science degree in mechatronics design. Justin Beers of Walton, Associate in Applied Science degree in automotive technology. Cameron Murphy of Delhi, Associate in Applied Science degree in residential construction. Mark Smith Jr. of Schenevus, Associate in Applied Science degree in heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Nathan Mizrahi of Sherburne, Associate in Applied Science degree in welding technology. Parker Adkins of Bainbridge, Associate in Applied Science degree in electrical construction and utility operations. Connor Fancher of Howes Cave, Associate in Applied Science degree in welding technology. Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Associate in Applied Science degree in electrical construction and instrumentation. Kyle Martin of West Oneonta, Associate in Applied Science degree in electrical construction and instrumentation. Tracer Howland of Oneonta, certificate in refrigeration and air conditioning. Brandon Porter of South Kortright, Associate in Applied Science degree in recreation and sports management. Molly Leary of Oneonta, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in recreation and sports facility management. Jacob Robinson of Oneonta, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in recreation and sports facility management. Matthew Murphy of Morris, Associate in Science degree in physical education studies. Matthew Aikens of Bovina Center, Associate in Applied Science degree in individual studies. Juliana Archibald of Franklin, Associate in Applied Science degree in individual studies. Teresa Ewing of Walton, Associate in Applied Science degree in individual studies. Reanen Goodspeed of Mount Vision, Associate in Applied Science degree in individual studies. Mikaela Silcox of DeLancey, Associate in Arts degree in criminal justice studies. Kaylee Spooner of Otego, Associate in Arts degree in criminal justice studies. Zachary Asvazadourian of Franklin, Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. Michelle Terry of Oneonta, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Rachel Brandow of Gilboa, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Nicole Dauchy of Leonardsville, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Mary Hansen of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Jessica Leveille of Schenevus, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Jessica Watson of Hobart, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Christine Briggs of East Meredith, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Jennifer Fay of Walton, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Erin Jones of Walton, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Cameron Kellogg of Burlington Flats, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Miranda Lacey of Downsville, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Rebecca Largeteau of Cobleskill, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Amy Lee of Oneonta, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Heather Lisenby of Franklin, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Bailee Marotta of Oxford, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Stephanie Olan of Delhi, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Kaylee Velez of Jefferson, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Molly Watson of Cooperstown, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Abigail West of Cherry Valley, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Andrew Wilson of Delhi, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Lauryn Fiaschi of Otego, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Liza Rathbun of Cooperstown, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Jacqueline Slentz of Edmeston, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Kelsey Smith of Walton, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Jennifer Gerster of Davenport Center, Master of Science degree in nursing education. Abigail Isolda of Middleburgh, Master of Science degree in nursing education. Barbara McCarty of Sherburne, Master of Science degree in nursing education. Gabriel Goulet of Bloomville, Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Christopher Kenny of Unadilla, Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Joseph Serrao of Franklin, Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Samantha Banks of Oneonta, Associate in Science degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Kayla Beers of East Meredith, Associate in Science degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Elizabeth Daniel of Burlington Flats, Associate in Science degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Isabella DuBois of Hobart, Associate in Science degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Alexandria Salisbury of Otego, Associate in Science degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: general studies. Isabella Ramos of Unadilla, Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities and Social Sciences. Spencer Brink of Oneonta, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in welding technology and Associate in Occupational Studies degree in automotive mechanics. Nathaniel Craft of Bloomville, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in welding technology. Brian Ging of Delhi, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in welding technology. Falcon Melvin of Andes, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in welding technology. Nicholas Wilsey of Middleburgh, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in welding technology. Xavier Gardepe of Bloomville, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in automotive mechanics. Alexis Pernice of Hamden, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in automotive mechanics. Kolby Polomcean of East Meredith, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in automotive mechanics. Brendan Horth of Oneonta, Associate in Occupational Studies degree in electrical construction and plumbing.
HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGE
Lila Oursler of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy during commencement ceremonies on May 16.
Oursler, the child of Mark and Eliza Oursler, graduated cum laude and studied abroad in Queensland, Australia, while a student of the Geneva college.
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Rosa Moseman of Stamford graduated recently from Buffalo State College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication design.
