WIDENER UNIVERSITY
Griffin Standhart of Middleburgh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the School of Engineering at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania in May.
MERCER UNIVERSITY
William A. Hill of Richfield Springs was awarded a Juris Doctor degree from the School of Law at Mercer University in Georgia in May.
ITHACA COLLEGE
The following area students are among May’s Ithaca College graduates.
Molly Bello of Richfield Springs graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music.
Emily Galasso of Warnerville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in speech-language pathology.
Jacob Glueckert of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sound recording technology.
Marian Pollock of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Brianna Utter of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in clinical health studies.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Evan Mendoza of New Berlin graduated summa cum laude and Mason Weir of Oneonta graduated magna cum laude during Elmira College’s 163rd commencement held June 6.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Steven Smith of Sidney received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and Master of Business Administration degree from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, at commencement exercises held in May.
