ELMIRA COLLEGE

Jennifer Flynn of Cooperstown was among the graduates celebrated during a virtual event hosted on May 31, at Elmira College. Flynn earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

According to a media release, the college may host an in-person commencement event in August. The May event marked the original commencement date.

BUFFALO STATE

Shawn Van Aller of Cobleskill recently graduated from Buffalo State, a SUNY college in Buffalo. 

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY

Three area students have graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Mallory Herrick of Oneonta was awarded a bachelor’s degree in health science studies.

Kyle Smith of Sidney was awarded a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Steven Smith of Sidney was awarded a bachelor’s degree in finance.

 

