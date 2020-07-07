ELMIRA COLLEGE
Jennifer Flynn of Cooperstown was among the graduates celebrated during a virtual event hosted on May 31, at Elmira College. Flynn earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
According to a media release, the college may host an in-person commencement event in August. The May event marked the original commencement date.
BUFFALO STATE
Shawn Van Aller of Cobleskill recently graduated from Buffalo State, a SUNY college in Buffalo.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Three area students have graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Mallory Herrick of Oneonta was awarded a bachelor’s degree in health science studies.
Kyle Smith of Sidney was awarded a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Steven Smith of Sidney was awarded a bachelor’s degree in finance.
