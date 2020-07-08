HVCC
The following area students have graduated from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Brittany Bodmer of Sharon Springs; Zachary Rathka of North Blenheim; Maria Shaw and Brayden Spinner, both of Howes Cave; Brandon Apisa of Middleburgh; Tabitha Gregg of Stamford; Emily Irwin and Desiree Vitek, both of Jefferson; Tayler Lee of Central Bridge; Katie McConnell of West Winfield; Brianna Tolley of Maryland; and Benjamin Worman of Milford.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Three area students have graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Mallory Herrick of Oneonta was awarded a bachelor’s degree in health science studies.
Kyle Smith of Sidney was awarded a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Steven Smith of Sidney was awarded a bachelor’s degree in finance.
BUFFALO STATE
Shawn Van Aller of Cobleskill recently graduated from Buffalo State, a SUNY college in Buffalo.
GIRL SCOUTS
Area Girl Scout Ambassadors bridging to Girl Scout Adults by graduating from high school were recently recognized by Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. Honored were Abby Barnes of Masonville, Katherine Becker of Norwich, Jadyn Colao of Downsville, Valissa Douglas of Schenevus, Tessa Hecker of West Edmeston, Jillian Lahood of Oneonta, Sadie Lincoln of Laurens, Tyler Lindner of Norwich, Makayla Phillips of Sidney, Julianna Pidgeon of Oneonta, Emily Richards of Walton, Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, Katelyn Sisco of Norwich, Selena Thompson of Oneonta and Lauren Womelsdorf of Guilford.
EMERSON COLLEGE
William Schwartz of Masonville received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in media arts production on May 10, from Emerson College in Boston.
According to a media release, the college will host a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 when it is declared safe to do so.
Visit https://classof2020.emerson.edu/ for more information.
