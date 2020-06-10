CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Two area students completed their educations at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, in May.

Kayla A. Craig of Schenevus graduated with a Master of Arts degree in communication, technology and society.

Jennica M. Holoquist of Oneonta graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Kyle Davidson of Laurens graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania, on May 16. Davidson earned Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics and marketing management and finance.

 

 

