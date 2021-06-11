CONNECTICUT COLLEGE
Ginger Miller of Fly Creek was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut, on May 23. Miller majored in anthropology and art history.
HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
Keaton Mark of West Oneonta received a Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, on May 16.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Daniel Jacob Payne received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Samantha Stanley received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. Both students are from Oneonta.
ST. BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY
Anna Egli of Sidney graduated magna cum laude from St. Bonaventure University on May 15.
Egli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health and society. She was part of St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan Health Care Professions dual enrollment pre-med program with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Egli will continue her education this fall at LECOM’s campus in Bradenton, Florida, as she pursues a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. She is the daughter of Sandra and Denis Egli of Sidney.
COLORADO COLLEGE
Margie Knight of Cooperstown graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The Class of 2021 was celebrated at an outdoor ceremony on Sunday, May 23, in downtown Colorado Springs.
