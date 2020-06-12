GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Kyle Davidson of Laurens received his degree from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, on May 16. Davidson earned Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics and marketing management and finance.

ASSUMPTION COLLEGE

Sarah Cook of Cherry Valley received a bachelor’s degree in global studies from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, in a virtual celebration of its graduates held May 10.

Assumption has rescheduled its formal 2020 commencement ceremony for Aug. 23.

 

