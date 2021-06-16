MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY
Ciara Albrecht of Norwich and Kacie Hymers of East Meredith each received a bachelor’s degree in health science from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, at commencement ceremonies on May 15.
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Emily Burr of Cooperstown, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology magna cum laude, was a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society and received All College Honors at the 196th commencement ceremony at Cazenovia College.
COLORADO COLLEGE
Margie Knight of Cooperstown graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The Class of 2021 was celebrated at an outdoor ceremony on Sunday, May 23, in downtown Colorado Springs.
