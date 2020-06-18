HAMILTON COLLEGE
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students have completed their studies at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Christine M. Anderson of Norwich, Ronald J. Ballard III of Deposit, Bethany Jean Blake of Otego, Yury Chernyak of Sidney, Hayley Mae Crist of Burlington Flats, Tyler T. Cumpston of Delhi, Lauren Kathleen Gifford of Deposit, Charlotte Mae Lee of Oneonta, Elle Rene MacPherson of South New Berlin, Theo Reece Davidson Malone of Oneonta, Taylor Miller of Delhi, Allyson Katherine Quirk of Morris, Emily Jayne Seymour of Deposit, Rosaria Adalina Siniscalchi of Trout Creek, Isabel Carill Streeter of Maryland, Morgan Taddeo of Walton and Kelsey M. VanAlstyne of Unadilla.
SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
Hayley Adams of Sidney graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology as Susquehanna University closed its 162nd academic year on May 13.
Susquehanna conferred degrees upon 497 students during a virtual ceremony. The school is in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
HAMILTON COLLEGE
Jared Nepa of Otego, who majored in economics and James “Connor” Thomson of West Winfield, who majored in sociology, received bachelor of arts degrees from Hamilton College in Clinton on May 24, in a virtual commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 208th year.
BOCES ADULT PRACTICAL NURSING
Stacy Kobler of West Winfield and Rachel Brooks, Christina Gurley and Anne Petriski, all of Richfield Springs, graduated from the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Adult Practical Nursing Program on June 18. They all attended the 20-month program as part-time students and were part of an overall class of 33 students.
SUNY ONEONTA
James Zabelicky of Worcester graduated from SUNY Oneonta in May. The recipient of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, he is the son of James and Brenda Zabelicky.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Cassidy Newman of Unadilla graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on May 16, from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
Because of COVID-19, the class of 2020 commencement ceremony is scheduled for next spring. This year’s graduates were honored with a virtual celebration.
