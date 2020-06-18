SUNY CANTON
The following area residents are SUNY Canton spring graduates.
Peter DePierro of Andes earned an associate degree in engineering science.
Catherine Sperbeck of Cobleskill earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal investigation.
Natasha M. Tompkins of Downsville earned a bachelor’s degree in funeral services administration.
Lucia A. Page of Garrattsville earned a bachelor’s degree in funeral services administration.
Emily Berrios of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology.
Christopher D. Cerosaletti of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s degree in funeral services administration.
Julie A. Weite of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency management.
Alison R. Bensley of Sherburne earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency management.
Jennifer Barnes of Sidney earned a bachelor’s degree in health care management.
According to a media release, an in-person commencement ceremony for the graduates will be held at the college as soon as it is safe to do so.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students have completed their studies at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Christine M. Anderson of Norwich, Ronald J. Ballard III of Deposit, Bethany Jean Blake of Otego, Yury Chernyak of Sidney, Hayley Mae Crist of Burlington Flats, Tyler T. Cumpston of Delhi, Lauren Kathleen Gifford of Deposit, Charlotte Mae Lee of Oneonta, Elle Rene MacPherson of South New Berlin, Theo Reece Davidson Malone of Oneonta, Taylor Miller of Delhi, Allyson Katherine Quirk of Morris, Emily Jayne Seymour of Deposit, Rosaria Adalina Siniscalchi of Trout Creek, Isabel Carill Streeter of Maryland, Morgan Taddeo of Walton and Kelsey M. VanAlstyne of Unadilla.
SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
Hayley Adams of Sidney graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology as Susquehanna University closed its 162nd academic year on May 13.
Susquehanna conferred degrees upon 497 students during a virtual ceremony. The school is in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Cassidy Newman of Unadilla graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on May 16, from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
Because of COVID-19, the class of 2020 commencement ceremony is scheduled for next spring. This year’s graduates were honored with a virtual celebration.
ARCADIA UNIVERSITY
Luigi Montoro of Oneonta earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Arcadia University on May 15, in an online ‘grad-away-tion’ celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.