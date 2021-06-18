LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY
Brooke Viera of Sherburne received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee, on May 22.
She graduated with summa cum laude honors and was recognized as a member of Phi Zeta for being in the top 25% of her class.
She was also recognized as a member of Alpha Chi, a coeducational academic honor society that honors students of academic excellence and exemplary character.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Gabriella Basdekis of Oneonta received a Bachelor of Science degree in health science and Kyle Smith of Sidney was awarded a Master of Business Administration degree during May commencement ceremonies at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following area students graduated from SUNY Paltz in May. Nicholas Beardslee of Walton, Savannah Eckberg of Maryland, Shyana Fisher of East Worcester, Adriana Fratini of Norwich, Tessa Griger of Cooperstown, Hannah Harman of Oneonta, Elizabeth Jacoby of Van Hornesville, Keira Layman of Oneonta, Odessa Quinonez of Edmeston, Bonnie Simmons of Stamford and David Warner of Middleburgh.
Coverage of the 2021 commencement exercises is available online at https://newpaltz.edu/commencement-2021/.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Evan Mendoza of New Berlin graduated summa cum laude and Mason Weir of Oneonta graduated magna cum laude during Elmira College’s 163rd commencement held June 6.
MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY
Ciara Albrecht of Norwich and Kacie Hymers of East Meredith each received a bachelor’s degree in health science from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, at commencement ceremonies on May 15.
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Emily Burr of Cooperstown, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology magna cum laude, was a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society and received All College Honors at the 196th commencement ceremony at Cazenovia College.
COLORADO COLLEGE
Margie Knight of Cooperstown graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The Class of 2021 was celebrated at an outdoor ceremony on Sunday, May 23, in downtown Colorado Springs.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE
Ginger Miller of Fly Creek was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut, on May 23. Miller majored in anthropology and art history.
HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
Keaton Mark of West Oneonta received a Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, on May 16.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Daniel Jacob Payne received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Samantha Stanley received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. Both students are from Oneonta.
ST. BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY
Anna Egli of Sidney graduated magna cum laude from St. Bonaventure University on May 15.
Egli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health and society. She was part of St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan Health Care Professions dual enrollment pre-med program with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Egli will continue her education this fall at LECOM’s campus in Bradenton, Florida, as she pursues a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. She is the daughter of Sandra and Denis Egli of Sidney.
WILKES UNIVERSITY
Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30. To honor those earning their degrees and accommodate their families, six in-person ceremonies for students receiving doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees were held during Memorial Day weekend.
Area graduates at the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania school include Anna Culver of West Winfield, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications studies and Carolee Pierce of Unadilla who received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in sports management.
