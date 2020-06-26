UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Emma McFee of Bainbridge graduated with a bachelor’s degree in geography on April 30, from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
ITHACA COLLEGE
The following area residents graduated from Ithaca College in May.
Zachary Doig of Downsville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in clinical health studies.
Lara Graulich of Cobleskill gradated with a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications.
Dana Hallock of Delhi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.
Kaitlyn Jackson of Norwich graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.
Mia Manzer of Cooperstown graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physics.
Kaileen Townsend of Downsville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy.
Cody Wamsley of Davenport Center graduated with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training.
UNION COLLEGE
The following local graduates were honored by Union College in Schenectady on Sunday, June 14, in a 90-minute event, “Honoring U: A Tribute to the Class of 2020,” that premiered on YouTube and Facebook.
Cameron Bechtold of Middleburgh graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor ‘s degree in environmental science.
Julia Beekman of Middleburgh graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.
Elizabeth Whitney of Cobleskill graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.