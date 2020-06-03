NAZARETH COLLEGE

Graduation was held on May 9, at Nazareth College in Rochester.

Casey Davis of Bainbridge graduated with a Master of Science degree in higher education student affairs administration.

Carson Haney of Hartwick graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in communication science and disorders and a minor in psychology.

Carey Sheldon of Norwich graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health and a minor in legal studies.

