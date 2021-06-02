WILKES UNIVERSITY
Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30.
To honor those earning their degrees and accommodate their families, six in-person ceremonies for students receiving doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees were held during Memorial Day weekend.
Area students qwho graduated from the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania school include Anna Culver of West Winfield, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications studies and Carolee Pierce of Unadilla who received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in sports management.
