SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY
Elaine Palada has graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in music education.
According to a media release, Palada was one of 12 students honored as a College of Visual and Performing Arts Scholar, the highest undergraduate academic honor.
The VPA program was established to recognize the achievements of the college top seniors. S
Students are selected based on academic performance, creative scholarly work and service to the college community.
Palada will pursue a master’s degree at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, in the fall.
She is the daughter of Rev. Randy and Laura Palada of Gilbertsville.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Case Wilhelm VanDeValk of Richmondville received a Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in civil engineering.
Justin Tyler Davis of Richmondville received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering, civil engineering.
Christopher Joseph Voorhees of Stamford received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Albert D. Wait of Cherry Valley received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in environmental engineering, civil engineering.
James Reynolds Wait of Cherry Valley received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in physics.
Jacob Eric Kroll of Richfield Springs received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
Ryan Scott Perry of Oneonta received a Master of Science degree in engineering management.
Benjamin Gould Moxley of Oneonta received a Master of Business Administration degree and a certificate in innovation and new venture management.
Although government directives prevented Clarkson from having its usual May commencement celebrations in Potsdam, the university’s plan is to host on-campus commencement ceremonies on Aug. 15, with the finalization of those plans by June 30, based on health directives at that time.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Emilia Dolan of Cooperstown, Wyatt Mosher of Bainbridge and Brianne Smith of East Meredith were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies.
The academic achievements of the class were saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Governor Phil Scott and university and state leaders.
