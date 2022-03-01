CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Three area students graduated in December from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Jacob Laraway of Middleburgh received a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering, civil engineering.

Abby Jane Avolio of New Berlin, received a master of science degree in occupational therapy.

Leeann Fuchs of Morris received a bachelor of science degree in financial information and analysis, project management minor.

Tags

Trending Video