CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Three area students graduated in December from Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Jacob Laraway of Middleburgh received a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering, civil engineering.
Abby Jane Avolio of New Berlin, received a master of science degree in occupational therapy.
Leeann Fuchs of Morris received a bachelor of science degree in financial information and analysis, project management minor.
