WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Shervin Evans of Richfield Springs has completed the requirments for a master of business administration degree in information technology management at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 31, 2021 @ 9:18 am
ONEONTA - Arlene Brockwell, 68, of Oneonta, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. She was born on June 3, 1952, in Rockville Centre, the daughter of Louis J. and Gladys (Wheelhouse) Peterson. She married Willis L. Brockwell. He predeceased her in Septemb…
OTEGO - Pauline "Polly" Bump, in her 96th year of life, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at A.O. Fox Care Nursing Home in Oneonta. Polly was born in 1925, the eldest child of Seeley and Alta (Alger) Stilson, in Otego. She is survived by her youngest sister, Thelma (Harold) Martindale, …
