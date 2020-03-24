SUNY DELHI
More than 200 SUNY Delhi students completed certificates, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in December 2019.
Local students who earned their degrees include:
Jennifer Andrews of Andes earned a bachelor’s in event management
Gert Arnold of East Meredith earned a bachelor’s in mechatronics technology
Makalia Bean of Unadilla earned a bachelor’s in culinary arts management
Shayne Bornt of Delhi earned a bachelor’s in architectural design and building
Kali Casanova of West Winfield earned a bachelor’s in nursing
Erica Cornmire of West Winfield earned a bachelor’s in recreation and sports facility management
Jamie Craft of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s in nursing
Jessica Decker of Delhi earned a bachelor’s in nursing.
Mersadie Dibbell of Norwich earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Bruce Dunckle of Stamford earned an associate in plumbing and refrigeration
Adreanna Hook of Meridale earned a bachelor’s in event management
Nicole Jeanniton of Hamden earned a bachelor’s in accounting: information systems auditing
Christine Ligenza of Mount Vision earned a bachelor’s in mursing
William Miskell of Schenevus earned a certificate in electrical construction maintenance
Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: early childhood education
Geoffrey Moore of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s in recreation and sports facility management
Alain Niles of Delhi earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Joseph Nowhitney of Franklin earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: general studies
Jeffrey Ploutz of Andes earned an associate in integrated energy systems
Ian Spiers of Middleburgh earned a bachelor’s in construction management: design and building
Michael Staples of Delhi earned a bachelor’s in information technology management
Ariel Terry of South Kortright earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences
Shane Warren of East Meredith earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences
Janna Wiedemann of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s in nursing
