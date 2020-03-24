SUNY DELHI

More than 200 SUNY Delhi students completed certificates, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in December 2019.

Local students who earned their degrees include:

Jennifer Andrews of Andes earned a bachelor’s in event management

Gert Arnold of East Meredith earned a bachelor’s in mechatronics technology

Makalia Bean of Unadilla earned a bachelor’s in culinary arts management

Shayne Bornt of Delhi earned a bachelor’s in architectural design and building

Kali Casanova of West Winfield earned a bachelor’s in nursing

Erica Cornmire of West Winfield earned a bachelor’s in recreation and sports facility management

Jamie Craft of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s in nursing

Jessica Decker of Delhi earned a bachelor’s in nursing.

Mersadie Dibbell of Norwich earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Bruce Dunckle of Stamford earned an associate in plumbing and refrigeration

Adreanna Hook of Meridale earned a bachelor’s in event management

Nicole Jeanniton of Hamden earned a bachelor’s in accounting: information systems auditing

Christine Ligenza of Mount Vision earned a bachelor’s in mursing

William Miskell of Schenevus earned a certificate in electrical construction maintenance

Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: early childhood education

Geoffrey Moore of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s in recreation and sports facility management

Alain Niles of Delhi earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences:  general studies

Joseph Nowhitney of Franklin earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: general studies

Jeffrey Ploutz of Andes earned an associate in integrated energy systems

Ian Spiers of Middleburgh earned a bachelor’s in construction management: design and building

Michael Staples of Delhi earned a bachelor’s in information technology management

Ariel Terry of South Kortright earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences

Shane Warren of East Meredith earned an associate in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences

Janna Wiedemann of Oneonta earned a bachelor’s in nursing

