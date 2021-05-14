CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
Jaclyn Turnbull of Laurens received a master’s in education degree from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, on May 8.
WORCESTER - Warren K. Robinson, 72, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his residence in Worcester. He was born on Oct. 12, 1948, in Worcester, the son of Kenneth and Mary (Morrell) Robinson. Warren married Laura Fancher on Aug. 4, 2007. He served in the National Guard and was a member of th…
COOPERSTOWN - Calling hours for Helen Winnie Mulligan, 101, who died March 15, 2021, will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Friday May 14, at Tillapaugh Funeral Home in Cooperstown. The Liturgy of Christian Burial officiated by Father Michael Cambi, Pastor of St. Mary's "Our Lady of the Lake" Rom…
MOUNT VISION - Thomas J. O'Neill, 90, of Mount Vision, formerly of New Rochelle, passed away May 10, 2021, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, with his loving family by his side. Thomas was born May 13, 1930, in New Rochelle, the son of the late John and Mary (Seery) O'Neill. He married …
GILBOA - Leslie Allen Buel, 82, passed away following a short illness on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Pearl (VanAken) Buel; several cousins; his wife of 57 years, Roma M. (Lafferty) Buel; and grandson, Sean. Leslie leaves behind his brother, Clayton (…
