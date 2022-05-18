MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, on May 13. Scott Feik of Cooperstown, Kirsten Hess of Jordanville, Charlene Burlew of Norwich, Barbara Schoonover of Norwich, Michelle Wright of Norwich, Erica Hunt of Richfield Springs, Alicia Pomeroy of Richfield Springs, Cassondra Proctor of Richfield Springs, Sarah Stevens wwof Richfield Springs, Madison Landers of Schuyler Lake, Derek Duerheimer of Sherburne, McKenzie Holmes of Sherburne, Nicholas Jones of Sherburne, Kerisha Puerile of South New Berlin, Jennifer Yung of Springfield Center, Chaz Epps of Walton, Brittany Grey of West Edmeston, Samantha Jaeger of West Edmeston, Emma Rogers of West Edmeston, Lily Briggs of West Winfield, Chelsea Calenzo of West Winfield, Jacob Kulczak of West Winfield, Andrew Schulz of West Winfield, Carrie Tanney-Oliver of West Winfield and Elizabeth Wronka of West Winfield.
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
Cooperstown resident Caitlynne Finn graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice as a part of the spring 2022 class. Ceremonies were held May 6 and 7.
SUNY COLLEGE OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND FORESTRY
Kevin Hubbell of Halcottsville, a land surveying technology program scholar at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, was honored at graduation ceremonies at the Ranger School in Wanakena on May 14.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Sarah Jones of Cobleskill who majored in biology and biotechnology and Katrina Rifenburgh of Worcester who majored in interactive media and game development, graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts in a ceremony held Saturday, May 14.
