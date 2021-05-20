ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

The following area students graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton on April 18.

Rodney Bonham of Norwich graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business in the liberal arts. 

Marly V. Davies of Oneonta graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies-sociology. 

Christopher M. Jeffrey of Norwich graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business in the liberal arts. 

Jeffrey W. Yaun Jr. of Van Hornesville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business in the liberal arts. 

SUNY FREDONIA

Donovan Gale of Smyrna and Jordan Gardner of Norwich recently graduated from SUNY Fredonia.

Gale received a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Science degree in business administration management. Gardner received a master’s degree in speech language pathology.

ASSUMPTION UNIVERSITY

Amelie Legg of Hamden was one of nearly 400 graduates to receive a bachelor’s degree during Assumption University’s 104th commencement exercises held Sunday, May 9, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

 

 

 

