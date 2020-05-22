SUNY POTSDAM
SUNY Potsdam will recognize nearly 900 candidates for graduation with a virtual commencement celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23.
Graduates will be honored in an online ceremony and watch party on the traditional commencement day until the college is able to safely have an in-person event honoring all of this year's bachelor's and master's graduates.
Area graduates include Macayla Carron of Delhi, who is graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education; Xiu Shan Chen of Sidney, who is graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance; Dakota Cole of Hobart, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology; Lauren Gell of Maryland, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design and new media; Logan Kneaskern of Morris, who is graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in archaeological studies; and Lauren Liberatore of Richmondville, who is graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education.
