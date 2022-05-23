WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Sarah Jones of Cobleskill who majored in biology and biotechnology and Katrina Rifenburgh of Worcester who majored in interactive media and game development, graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, in a ceremony held Saturday, May 14.
MIDWAY UNIVERSITY
Diane Sneddon of New Berlin graduated recently from Midway University in Midway, Kentucky, with a master of education degree.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Graduation ceremonies were held May 14, at Nazareth College in Rochester, where two area students were among the graduates.
Emily Layman of Norwich graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public health and minors in dance and communication and media.
Madi Yung of Middleburgh graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music education and minor in piano.
