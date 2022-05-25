WILKES UNIVERSITY
Alyssa Hawkins of Sidney received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, at the university’s 75th spring commencement ceremony held May 21.
SUNY POTSDAM
The following area students graduated from SUNY Potsdam on May 21. Jennifer Andrews of Andes graduated with distinction with a Master of Science in Teaching degree in childhood education. Brionnah Buck of Worcester graduate magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and psychology. Macayla Carron of Delhi and Erin Del Fuoco of Middleburgh both graduated with distinction with Masters of Science in literacy education degrees. Samuel Ernst of New Berlin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies. Elizabeth Mortati of Oneonta graduated with a Master of Music degree in music education. Dalton Peek of Sherburne graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater. Kaitlyn Rivera of Unadilla graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and anthropology. Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. Jessica Spinu of Sidney graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education. Ana Tessitore of Central Bridge graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education and Joshua Walther of Middleburgh graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and creative writing.
MISERICORIDA UNIVERSITY
Ciara Hathaway of Otego graduated on May 14, from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, with a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy.
