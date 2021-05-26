UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Jaimie M. Bartholomew of Cobleskill earned a master’s degree in health administration, Hailee E. Schultz of Norwich earned a master’s degree in educational administration and Emmaline I. Freeman of Walton earned a bachelor’s degree in early and primary teacher education from the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
In-person commencement ceremonies were held May 22 and 23.
SUNY POTSDAM
SUNY Potsdam held its 201st commencement on May 22. The following area students were among those who received their degrees.
Gabrielle Charron of Mount Upton, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech communication.
Samuel Ernst of New Berlin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies.
Mara Frisbee of Downsville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art studio.
Cara Ramsaran of New Berlin graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics.
