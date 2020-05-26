BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Kara Estelle of Stamford was among nearly 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, on May 8. Estelle graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.
During the virtual ceremony, more than 500 students received bachelor's degrees, nearly 100 students received master's degrees and nearly 40 students received associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.
Traditional commencement exercises are scheduled to be held at the campus on Saturday, Aug. 29.
