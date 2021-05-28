CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement held April 30 and May 1.
Among those graduating were Teagen Bolin of Edmeston who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in visual communication design and Ian Bolin of Edmeston who received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Clarkson University in Potsdam awarded nearly 750 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students from 26 states, 19 countries and 52 New York state counties at its spring 2021 commencement in May. The ceremony also recognized the 280 August and December 2020 graduates. A list of local graduates follows.
Nicholas Joseph Fallo of Jefferson received a bachelor of science in aeronautical engineering.
Thomas Bo Elfving of Margaretville received a bachelor of science in engineering and management, electrical engineering minor.
Meg Stebbins of Richfield Springs received a master of arts in teaching in teaching of english to speakers of other languages.
Joseph Paul Dibble of West Winfield received a bachelor of science with distinction in mechanical engineering, materials engineering minor, mathematics minor.
Mohamed Alarabi of Mount Upton received a master of science in engineering management.
Benjamin A. Scheer of Norwich received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
Eric John Dolen of Howes Cave received a bachelor of science with great distinction in mechanical engineering.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Makenzie Maynard of Norwich received a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce & business administration from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Spring commencement ceremonies were held April 30 to May 2.
