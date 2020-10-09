ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Cameron Edwards of Norwich and Olivia Leinhart of Cooperstown were among those who received their bachelor’s degrees from St. Lawrence University in Canton in May. An in-person commencement ceremony for the class is planned for next August.
COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Ryan Carson of Otego graduated virtually from Colgate University in Hamilton in May with a master’s in teaching degree with a focus on social studies.
