ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Cameron Edwards of Norwich and Olivia Leinhart of Cooperstown were among those who received their bachelor’s degrees from St. Lawrence University in Canton in May. An in-person commencement ceremony for the class is planned for next August.

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Ryan Carson of Otego graduated virtually from Colgate University in Hamilton in May with a master’s in teaching degree with a focus on social studies. 

