LEMOYNE COLLEGE
The following area students received their degrees from LeMoyne College in Syracuse.
Sydney Murray of Burlington Flats, received a Bachelor of Science degree in business analytics and marketing.
Kyle Rideout of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Bridget Walker of Laurens received a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.
All three graduates were also named to the spring semester dean’s list.
