LEMOYNE COLLEGE

The following area students received their degrees from LeMoyne College in Syracuse. 

Sydney Murray of Burlington Flats, received a Bachelor of Science degree in business analytics and marketing.

Kyle Rideout of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Bridget Walker of Laurens received a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.

All three graduates were also named to the spring semester dean’s list.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you