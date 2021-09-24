SUNY ONEONTA
More than 1,000 students recently graduated from SUNY Oneonta after completing the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study.
The following local students are among those who received degrees. Andris Balins of Oneonta, Master of Arts in Museum Studies; Jesse Batz of Middleburgh, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Education: Mathematics Adolescence Education, magna cum laude; Ashley Bevins of Worcester, Master of Science in Education in Literacy Education (B-6); Gabrielle Bush of Hartwick, Bachelor of Science in Biology, cum laude; Doreen Capasso of Maryland, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, cum laude; Megan Carpenter of New Berlin, Master of Science in Education in Literacy Education (B-6); Briana Champlin of Jefferson, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Education: Social Studies; Cappagnia-Lynne Chase of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Theatre Philosophy, magna cum laude; Corrina Clapper of Bainbridge, Bachelor of Science in Food Service and Restaurant Administration; Ian Clerkin of Franklin, Master of Science in Education in Literacy Education (B-6); Robyn Cochrane of Cooperstown, Master of Arts in Museum Studies; Jordan Condon of Walton, Bachelor of Arts in Music Educational Psychology, magna cum laude; Brooke Davis of Bloomville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Marisa DeForest of Unadilla, Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies; Jamie Dugan of Hamden, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Melissa Emilio of Oneonta Master of Science in Education in Literacy Education (B-6); Danielle Fichtner of Prattsville, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art with honors; Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics with honors; Spanish, cum laude; Leonardo Frascatore of Treadwell, Bachelor of Science in Theatre; Rosalind Gatto of Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art; Amber Genova of Cooperstown, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, magna cum laude; Bianca Giovagnoli of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies Public Relations, cum laude; Sierra Gold of Sherburne, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sustainability, cum laude; Bethany Gorence of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art with honors; Mary Greene of Arkville, Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education (1-6) with honors; Mathew Gustafson of Richfield Springs, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Whitney Hagadone of Cobleskill, Master of Science in Education in Literacy Education (B-6); Kidane Haile of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Political Science, cum laude; Janice Hambor of Delhi, Bachelor of Arts in English, magna cum laude; Madeline Hitchcock of Sidney, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies Anthropology; Justina Jordan of Grand Gorge, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Education: Social Studies; Macy Jordan of Oneonta, Bachelor of Arts in Music with honors; Kimberly Kamina of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne, Bachelor of Science in Business Economics, magna cum laude; Tracy Kokell of Mount Vision, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Education: Mathematics, magna cum laude; Kayla Komenda of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Amy Lamb of Sidney, Master of Science in Education in Educational Technology Specialist; Jasmine Lane of Oneonta, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology Anthropology; Amanda Lionetti of Fly Creek, Bachelor of Science in Media Studies Business; Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Bachelor of Arts in Music Classical Studies, cum laude; Mikaela Mazerolle of Maryland, Bachelor of Science in Human Develop & Family Studies; Kaitlin Medina of Oneonta, Bachelor of Arts in English Africana & Latino Studies, cum laude; Sianna Mercado of Jefferson, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art with honors; Kaitlyn Miller of Cooperstown, Master of Arts in Museum Studies; Anna Minnebo of Milford, Master of Arts in Museum Studies; Cruor Necros of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Women’s and Gender Studies; Zachary Nickle of Warnerville, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sustainability Music Performance; Dorothy Oakley of Cherry Valley, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art, magna cum laude; Rebeca Oprea of West Oneonta, Bachelor of Arts in English Art History; Ashley Parsons of Guilford, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Professional Writing; Emily Pitt of Walton, Master of Science in Education in Literacy Education (B-6; Michelle Platt of Otego, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art; and Claudia Preston of Schenevus, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
To be continued.
Tiatira Quintana of Oxford, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Willis Raym of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Professional Accounting, magna cum laude; Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art, cum laude; Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Education: Mathematics Athletic Coaching, summa cum laude; Aiyana Roupp of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Human Develop & Family Studies; Megan Short of Unadilla, Bachelor of Science in Adolescence Education: Earth Science Adolescence Education, magna cum laude; Tayah Simmons of Leonardsville, Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education with honors; Kaitlyn Smith of Delhi Bachelor of Science in Psychology with honors; Olivia Smith of Oneonta Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Kimberly Tefft of Maryland, Bachelor of Science in Biology Women’s and Gender Studies with honors; Erica Thomas of West Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Jessie Thomas of Cherry Valley, Master of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics; Jessica VanBuren of Sharon Springs, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Sean Walis of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Biology with honors; Emily Weite of Oneonta, Master of Science in Education in Literacy Education (B-6); Emily Whipple of Davenport, Center Master of Science in Education in School Counselor; Joshua Wikoff of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Psychology with honors; Allison Yacano of Norwich, Bachelor of Science in Geography Anthropology with honors; and Zachary Youngs of Unadilla, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics.
