Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 11:54 pm
Oneonta, New York
SUNY FREDONIA
Zachary Hoag of Norwich and Heather Patterson of Cherry Valley both graduated in May with bachelor’s of fine arts degrees from SUNY Fredonia. They both majored in Visual Arts and New Media: Animation and Illustration.
