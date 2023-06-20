RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Three area students received their degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy in May. Aleksy Feldman of Walton graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, Jacob Keough-Villanti of Oneonta graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and Jillian Lees of DeLancey graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
SAINT LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Lily English of Richmondville and Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich graduated in May from Saint Lawrence University in Canton.
English majored in psychology. Jeffrey majored in performance and communication arts.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students graduated from SUNY Oneonta in May. Aliyah Abdelsalam of Oneonta, Allison Anderson of Cobleskill, Jacob Aubrey of Oneonta, Leah Aubrey of Oneonta, Christopher Baldino of Oneonta, Madison Bancroft of Schuyler Lake, Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Haleigh Burton of Unadilla, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Christine Finch of Cooperstown, Robert Fisher of Delhi, Reilly Francisco of Maryland, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Ghulam Ghous of Unadilla, Felicia Gonzalez of Oneonta, Jessica Harris of Cobleskill, Sylvia Hernandez of Maryland, Olivia Hyzer of Franklin, Mandy LeVeille of Franklin, David Lincoln of Oneonta, Victoria Marin of Fleischmanns, Samantha Martin of Howes Cave, Jose Mirabal of Walton, Aidan Neer of Otego, Kayleigh Osborn of West Winfield, Kyleigh Pedersen of Bainbridge, Thomas Pickett of Gilboa, Christopher Robbins of Unadilla, Molly Seidl of Oneonta, Molly Sherman of Sidney Center, Jillian Segina of Mount Vision, Tanner Sorbera of Burlington Flats, Samantha Spina of Davenport, Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, Abigail Thorsland of Oneonta, Elizabeth Vlahakis of Gilboa, Bethanie Weand of Oneonta, Nicholas Zamelis of Cooperstown, Fenghua Zhao of Oneonta, and Dominick Zupo of Milford.
ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES
The following area students are spring graduates of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. David Borchardt of Greene, Doctor of Pharmacy degree; Jacob Walling of Morris, bachelor’s degree in biomedical technology, magna cum laude; Matthew Harrington of New Berlin, Doctor of Pharmacy degree, cum laude; Bryn Quackenbush of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in clinical lab sciences, magna cum laude; and Molly Bachman of Sherburne, Doctor of Pharmacy degree, magna cum laude.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
The following area students graduated from Elmira College on June 4. Alexander Taylor of Delhi, Bachelor of Science degree, magna cum laude; Willow Tompkins of Worcester, Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude; Parker Robinson of Edmeston, Bachelor of Science degree; Kaylee Griffin of Norwich, Master of Science degree in education; and Hannah Baxter of DeLancey, Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude.
