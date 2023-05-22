THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Cooperstown residents John P. Lambert and Isaac Huntsman were among the students awarded degrees at the May commencement ceremony at The University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Lambert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management.
Huntsman earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in nurse anesthesia.
SUNY POTSDAM
The following area students graduated from SUNY Potsdam during its 203rd commencement ceremony on May 20. Erin Anderson of Middleburgh, Jennifer Andrews of Andes, Davy Card of Norwich, Dalton Cross of Sherburne, Ushuaia Diaz of Schenevus, Kaylee Hovick of Otego, Elizabeth Mortati of Oneonta, Ryan Porter of Bainbridge, Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville, and Karyn Wendrow of Oneonta.
MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students are May graduates of Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica. Sean Barber of Cooperstown, Kaitlyn Fitch of West Winfield, Zachery Fleming of Norwich, Kimberly Grimm-Felski of Richfield Springs, Glen Guistwite of Sherburne, James Harbison of Burlington Flats, Karen Hovick of Otego, John Leonard of Norwich, Melody Liddle of Schoharie, Betty Lyman of Richfield Springs, Miesha Neer of Morris, Ryle Nemitz of Oneonta, Morgan Parish of Unadilla, Althea Prime of Cherry Valley, Miguel Sagario of Hartwick, Robert Wadsworth of West Winfield, and Kalub Wick of Cooperstown.
FLAGLER COLLEGE
Marena Zaczek of Mount Upton graduated Saturday, May 6, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
