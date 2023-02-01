Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 6:28 pm
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Lindsay Chase of Otego was awarded a Master of Public Health degree in December from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
