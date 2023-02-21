Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 9:02 pm
Zoe-Marie Fuentes of DeLancey graduated from Ithaca College in December with a Bachelor of Music degree in performance and music education.
