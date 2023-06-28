EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing communication from Emerson College in Boston on May 14.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were awarded degrees on May 13, by Clarkston University in Potsdam.
Eric Strasser of Cobleskill received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in digital arts and sciences.
Brandon Winter of Cobleskill received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mathematical economics, business minor.
Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in computer science, business minor, mathematics minor, electrical engineering minor, information technology minor.
Carolyne Shultes of Middleburgh received a Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in chemical engineering, mathematics minor, materials engineering minor.
Delaney Holohan of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and management, project management minor.
Loren Harmon of Hartwick received a Master of Science degree in environmental science and engineering.
Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in biology, medicine and healthcare minor, psychology minor.
Sean Willis of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in mechanical engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in electrical engineering.
Konnor Bookhout of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and management.
Brendan Roefs of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering minor.
Alan Terzo of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Christina Worden of Franklin received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, environmental engineering minor.
Taylor Murch of Laurens received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor.
Ewen Kelly of Norwich received a Master of Science degree in engineering management.
Megan Mirabito of Norwich received a Master of Arts degree in teaching degree.
Gabrielle Martinez of Oxford received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May. Lohan, who majored in management, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the School of Business Administration.
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS
Timothy James Meyers of Morris, earned a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in environmental management from University of Maryland Global Campus. Meyers was one of nearly 3,400 students who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring semester. Graduates, who came from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries, had an average age of 35 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.