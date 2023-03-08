HAMILTON COLLEGE
Cooperstown alum Wriley Hamilton Nelson graduated in December with a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and a minor in economics from Hamilton College in Clinton.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students graduated in December from SUNY Oneonta. Montanna Armstrong of Davenport, Nicole Brybag of Fleischmanns, Alexandra Burwood of Delhi, Shyanne Carreras of Oneonta, Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta, Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Madison Crandall of Warnerville, Sydney Eisel of Grand Gorge, Samantha Flood of Richmondville, Nathaniel Henry of Bainbridge, Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Summer Johnson of Sherburne, Leonard Larson of Sidney, Adrienne Matheson of Unadilla, Molly McLaughlin of Franklin, Mikayla Mitchell of Charlotteville, Johannah Mollitor of Cobleskill, Adrianna Newell of Oneonta, Tessa Nicholas of Cobleskill, Joseph Nowhitney of Franklin, Noelle Palmatier of Hartwick, Bethany Peters of Oneonta, Allyson Porack of Norwich, Samantha Ruisi of Oneonta, Naomi Scott of Worcester, Alexander Segina of Mount Vision, Rylie Smith of Middleburgh, Max Tannenbaum of Oneonta, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, Reece Thorsland of Oneonta, Matthew Williams of Sidney, and Kaitlyn Worden of Laurens.
According to a media release, the day before commencement, seniors took part in the Pass Through the Pillars tradition. As friends, family and faculty and staff cheered them on, seniors walked through the campus pillars a final time, representing the end of their Oneonta journey and transition into the alumni family.
