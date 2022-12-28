Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 7:13 pm
Megan Shaver of Meridale received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, at winter commencement on Dec. 18.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.