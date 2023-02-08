UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Lindsay Chase of Otego was awarded a Master of Public Health degree in December from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were awarded degrees last December from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Aidan Gilchrist of Cobleskill received a bachelor of science degree in engineering and management; Case Wilhelm VanDeValk of Richmondville received a master of science degree in civil and environmental engineering; James Wait of Cherry Valley received a master of science degree in physics; Brent Gibson Ogborn of Hobart received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in engineering and management along with a project management minor; and Dadeon DeForest Canfield of Oxford, received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
