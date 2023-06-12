RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Three area students received their degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy in May.
Aleksy Feldman of Walton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Jacob Keough-Villanti of Oneonta graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.
Jillian Lees of DeLancey graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
SAINT LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Lily English of Richmondville and Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich graduated in May from Saint Lawrence University in Canton.
English majored in psychology. Jeffrey majored in performance and communication arts.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Ashley Harrington of New Berlin was awarded a master of public health degree from the University of Alabama during its spring commencement ceremonies.
