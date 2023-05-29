MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY
Hailey Colabelli of Norwich was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in medical imaging from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Commencement ceremonies were May 13.
HILLSDALE COLLEGE
Jeremy Luce of Jefferson graduated summa cum laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. He also received biology department honors.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
The following area students received degrees at May commencement ceremonies at Nazareth College in Rochester. Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats graduated cum laude with a degree in technical production. Brooke Hailston of Sherburne graduated cum laude with a degree in occupational science. Mathew Ryan, also of Sherburne, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in music education.
