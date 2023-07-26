BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE
Ivy Keator of East Meredith and Heather Morris of Maryland both graduated in May with associate in applied science degrees in electric power technology from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
William Friedman of Cooperstown graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in biology and Finn Hall of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biopsychology on May 21, from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students graduated in May from Rochester Institute of Technology. Vinny Albertina of Sherburne, Hannah Hodge of Oxford, Anthony Adamo of Delhi, Alaina Tweedie of Walton, Sarah Bates of Cobleskill, Nathaniel Fisher of Middleburgh, Bill Kern of Masonville, Richard Ellsworth of Oxford, Kaleb Kronimus of Schenevus, Jaser Iniguez of Mount Vision, and Meredith Mable of Delhi.
UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY
The following area students have graduated from the University at Albany. The list includes summer, fall and winter semester recipients from the 2022-23 academic year. Tera Doty-Blance of Bainbridge; Autumn Coogan, Ryan King, Flora Lu and Mariah Watkins, all of Cobleskill; Carly Burczak of Delhi; Emily Brown of East Branch; Nicholas Bona of East Meredith; Thomas Parker of Edmeston; Maleigh Ray and Brian Sorrentino, both of Edmeston; Mackenzie Talbot of Gilbertsville; Connor Gates of Greene; Cameron Passarelli of Margaretville; Blakely Brown, Charles Maxwell and Christopher Singer, all of Middleburgh; Nicholas George of Morris; Sara Nogaret of New Berlin; Riley Revoir of Norwich; Edward Beck, Shawn Cobstill, Gwladys Foko, George Foti, Ryan Layman, Mario Montanti, Brian Murphy, Clark Oliver, Glenn Pichardo, Clarissa Shaw, Mary Wake, and Adam Wood, all of Oneonta; Jade Foster of Otego; Sharon Ramsay and Jolie Stark, both of Oxford; Caitlin Cole, Morgan Loder and Millard Sperbeck, all of Richmondville; Tyhler Harty of Schenevus; Clayton Edmunds, Matthew Loubier, and Emilee Morschauser, all of Schoharie; Marianna Achlaoug, Gabrielle Roosevelt and Santiago Vargas-Daniels, all of Sharon Springs; Rumi Coller-Takahashi of Sidney; Tor Pennington of South Plymouth; Heather Cunningham and Claire Kletchka, both of Stamford; Ava Green of Treadwell; and Jennifer Weingarten of Warnerville.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
The following area students received their degrees in May from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. Micaela Matteo Smith of Margaretville graduated with a bachelor's degree in anthropology. Helaina Curtin of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor's degree in community and international development. Bernardina Cordes of Sidney graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in environmental sciences.
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
Pamela DeVita of Cooperstown graduated with a Master of Science degree in defense and strategic studies in May from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
