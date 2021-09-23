DELHI — The Home Energy Assistance Program season will open Friday, Oct. 1, this year, according to a media release from the Delaware County Office for the Aging.
Qualifying seniors may apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program and receive help with rising fuel costs. Because the regular HEAP benefit is intended to be a one-time supplement to annual energy costs and not meant to replace personal payments, individuals should continue to pay energy bills.
Anyone 60 and older, not on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps New York, or Temporary Assistance and was approved for HEAP last year, should have been sent an application for the 2021-22 heating season by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. They will need to complete the application and return it to the designated location printed on the application for processing. Benefits will vary depending on household size, income and main heating source. Payments will not be made before Oct. 1, and until federal funds are available.
Households that did not receive an application may apply for a regular HEAP benefit by submitting an application electronically through MyBenefits at www.mybenefits.ny.gov.
Anyone (non-SNAP or TA recipient 60 and older) who needs to be added to the mailing list to receive an application for the new heating season or requires more information should call 607-832-5750 or write to HEAP Department, Delaware County Office for the Aging, 97 Main St., Suite 2, Delhi NY 13753.
New applicants cannot receive packets or apply electronically until after the program starts on Oct. 1.
Income guidelines for the 2021-22 HEAP season are as follows, with household size and maximum gross monthly income: 1, $2,729; 2, $3,569; 3, 4,409; 4, 5,249; 5, $6,088; 6, $6,928; 7, $7,086; 8, $7, 243; 9, $7,401; 10, $7,558; 11, $7,715. Households wih more than 11 occupants should add $568 to the maximum monthly income.
