SUNY Oneonta’s educational technology specialist program has been named among the top 50 master’s in K-12 education degree programs for 2021 by Intelligent.com.
According to a media release, Intelligent.com, a resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, created what it describes as a comprehensive research guide based on an assessment of 299 programs at accredited colleges and universities throughout the nation.
According to SUNY Oneonta Secondary Education and Educational Technology Department Chair Paul Bischoff, SUNY Oneonta’s educational technology specialist graduates are uniquely positioned to fill a widening gap in the field.
“Our program is proven to develop educational professional leaders who are committed to excellence, empowerment, diversity and the best research-based teaching practices,” Bischoff said in the release.
According to faculty member Lee Graham, the program prepares graduates for rapid adaptation to emerging technologies. As stated by Graham in the release, “The teacher-leaders become role models for managing, integrating and adapting technologies for learning in the classroom. We focus on ongoing improvement and identification of potentially game-changing techniques and technologies, emphasizing the skills students need for a job market that does not yet exist.”
SUNY Oneonta’s graduates meet the educational requirements to be recommended for professional teaching certification. They are also eligible for initial certification as educational technology specialists.
Intelligent’s 2021 rankings are calculated through a scoring system that evaluates student engagement, the potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. The methodology also uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
