Leah Wyckoff of Schenevus, is ranked among the top 2% of students at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where she is a sophomore in the College of Design.
Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta was recently recognized with a silver-level leadership milestone through SUNY Oneonta’s Leadership Education and Development program.
O’Donnell, an undergraduate, is studying earth science in the adolescence education program at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media students LEAD participants commit to improving themselves and enhancing knowledge by exploring leadership opportunities, participating in campus organizations, and serving the campus community by taking on recognized leadership roles. Completion of the silver level requires attending 19 events designated with a learning outcome (three must be diversity events), actively participating in four recognized organizations, completing three online courses (Foundations of Leadership, Personal Development, Organizational Development), and serving as an officer in a club or organization for at least two semesters (average of 219 hours to complete).
LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on the most up-to-date research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. All students may choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
Students can attain a silver, gold or platinum level. To attain each level, students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events, and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100+ student-run clubs and organizations.
Completing a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that can be used, for example, when running for office or applying for Student Travel for Excellence Program funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record suitable for submitting to potential employers.
