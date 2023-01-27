Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities in December,
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Area students who were initiated include Samantha Harvey of Maryland and Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, who both attend SUNY Oneonta; and Alexa Dumas of Jefferson, a student at SUNY Plattsburgh.
