Zachary Craft of Unadilla was presented with a True Blue award by the Hartwick College Athletic Department during its annual spring recognition ceremony.
Craft, who played soccer for the Hawks and majored in biology, was among a select group of student-athletes to be recognized with the award, which acknowledges four-year letter winners.
Daniel Patrone, who teaches Philosophy of Life and Death at SUNY Oneonta, led 12 of his students and a student teaching assistant on a three-week journey through England, Scotland and Wales from May 24 to June 13. Delaney Williams and Laine Johnson, both of Oneonta, were among them.
According to a media release, beginning in London, the group visited historic sites, galleries, museums, temples, gardens, and theaters, all the while discussing, exploring and debating the meaning of life, ethics of euthanasia, rights of the terminally ill, and possibility of life after death.
The itinerary allowed the group to trace the history of wars, plagues and executions, visiting so-called haunted sites and having class on the floor of the ruins of a Roman gladiator arena, where they discussed the ethics of spectator violence. They took in cultural treasures in the British Museum, debated whether the Elgin Marbles and Benin Bronzes should be returned to their cultures of origin, and visited Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and Stonehenge.
