Top-performing SUNY Delhi students, including five from the area, were recently inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs. Students must complete at least 12 hours of associate degree coursework with a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average to be eligible for membership.
Among those inducted were area students Caleb Backus of Unadilla, Ryan Hunter of Delhi, Tammy Budine of Delhi, Timothy Maguire of Walton, and Cael Howland of Oneonta
Also at SUNY Delhi, students Noah Heyn of East Meredith and Sierra Snell of New Berlin were inducted into Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society
Phi Eta Sigma is the third oldest university honor society in the US. Its mission is to award students for achieving high scholastic performance during their first year in the baccalaureate programs.
SUNY Delhi students must achieve a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 and maintain full-time enrollment in a four-year program to be invited to join the society.
Makenna Clark of Bainbridge was one of 14 students inducted into the Elmira College Chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the International Society for Business, Management, and Administration, during an induction ceremony on April 4.
Sigma Beta Delta, founded in 1994, requires business students to rank in the top 20% of their class to be eligible for membership. The Elmira College chapter of Sigma Beta Delta was founded in 1998.
The SUNY Oneonta 2023 Juried Student Art Show features more than 80 works by 50 student artists. The exhibit opened on March 28 and will remain through May 13, in the university’s Martin-Mullen Art Gallery on campus.
Featured artwork was submitted by students and selected by Art Department faculty members.
This year’s award winners were chosen by invited jurors President and Founder Karen Shafer and Director of Program Initiatives Dan O’Neil at Aunt Karen’s Farm. Aunt Karen’s Farm in Mount Vision is described as a residency program for artists, educators, administrators, environmentalists and agrarians to incubate new works and celebrate nature.
The show highlights mediums and themes explored by students over the academic year. Prints, 3D models, clay sculptures, digital designs, photographs, drawings and mixed media make up the offerings. SUNY Oneonta student and city resident Victoria Villaverde designed the show’s poster.
Local students in addition to Villaverde with works in the show include Madison Bancroft of Schuyler Lake, Amy Kosina of Oneonta, Sean Eaves of Norwich, and Bob Fisher of Delhi.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Charles Leahy of Otego was among the 141 Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine students to learn their medical residency match during a celebration for National Residency Match Day in March.
Leahy learned they will be serving an Internal Medicine residency at U Rochester/Strong Memorial-NY in Rochester.
Leahy is a fourth-year medicine student at NEOMED, and will move on to their residency following graduation this spring. A commencement celebration will be held Saturday, May 6.
The residency match is a culmination of four years of training to become a physician and transformative leader in the field of medicine.
Overall, 141 fourth-year students matched with residencies throughout the U.S. for a 100% match rate of all students who applied for a match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.