Wildcat students of the month for April at Milford Central School have been named.
They are eighth grader Isaac Wikoff and 10th grader Faith Marling.
Milford Pride Awards are presented monthly to an MCS middle school and high school student based on recommendations from faculty members.
SUNY Oneonta inducted its second class of 69 first-generation students into the Alpha Alpha Alpha national honor society during a ceremony on April 23, at Morris Hall.
Among them were area residents Patricia Biegel of Westford, Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Felicia Gonzalez of Oneonta, Samantha Harvey of Maryland, Raven Henry of Unadilla, Jessica Hoffman of Mount Upton, Samantha Lyons of Oneonta, Christopher Solano of Oneonta, and Diana Moller of Oneonta.
Alpha Alpha Alpha, known as Tri-Alpha for short, was founded in 2018 to recognize and celebrate the hard work and academic success of first-generation university students.
Students qualify for induction into Tri-Alpha when they earn at least 30 credits/semester hours in the academic year toward an associate degree or baccalaureate degree; the undergraduate student has achieved an overall undergraduate grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale; and neither of the student’s parents, stepparents, nor legal guardians, completed a bachelor’s or associate degree.
Aliyah Abdelsalam of Oneonta was among a group of six SUNY Oneonta students to win the highest possible honor at the 2023 National Model United Nations conference in New York City from April 10 to14.
According to a media release, SUNY Oneonta students represented Cambodia this year, and were one of 24 delegations to receive the Outstanding Delegation Award.
The National Model United Nations is a non-governmental organization formally associated with the United Nations. The first simulated conference of the NMUN, known at the time as the Model Assembly of the League of Nations, took place nearly 100 years ago at Syracuse University in 1927.
Since 2005, SUNY Oneonta political science majors have learned about global issues and the United Nations through a Model United Nations course that culminates in a trip to the NMUN Conference in New York City, where students have the opportunity to engage with peers from around the world.
More than 90 colleges and universities participated in the 2023 NMUN conference, each representing a different country. Each nation’s delegates join one of 13 committees focusing on issues such as environmental impact, atomic energy, human rights and peacebuilding. Before the conference, students prepare for the Model UN by researching and learning about their committee’s topics.
This year, Oneonta students Abdelsalam and Daniela Suarez were members of the General Assembly First Committee.
Adam Aldrich of Sherburne was one of 48 students honored for their integral leadership roles on campus by SUNY Cortland during the 38th annual Student Leadership Recognition Banquet on Thursday, April 20.
Willow Tompkins, a native of Worcester, was recently initiated into the Elmira College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities in March.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
