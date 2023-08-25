Hartwick College Economics Professor and Honors Program Co-Director Kristin Jones of Oneonta was named the college’s Outstanding Employee by its Alumni Association. The honor salutes graduates and faculty or staff for their service to the college and Hartwick community.
According to a media release, Jones was chosen because of the creative and deliberate ways she integrates alumni into her classroom.
Starting in 2018, Jones partnered with Director of Planned Giving Pat Dopazo to connect students in her Honors Seminar with alumni. Last year, Jones volunteered to design and pilot one of the college’s first capstone courses, during which each student interacted with about 15 different alumni.
Jones has been with Hartwick since 2005, and has also served as economics department chair and as a member of the faculty council.
